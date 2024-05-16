               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
World Hypertension Day 2024: 7 Tips To Reduce High BP Naturally


5/16/2024 11:00:09 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Hypertension Day, observed annually on May 17th, aims to raise awareness of hypertension and promote its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and early mortality worldwide. Here are seven tips to reduce high blood pressure naturally.


Limit Alcohol Consumption

Drink alcohol in moderation. For men, this means up to two drinks per day, and for women, up to one drink per day. Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Adopt a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. The DASH diet is particularly effective for lowering blood pressure.


Limit sodium intake by avoiding processed foods, reading food labels, and seasoning meals with herbs and spices instead of salt.


Engage in regular physical activity such as walking, jogging, cycling, or swimming for at least 30 minutes most days of the week to help lower blood pressure.


To lower stress levels, practice stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities that you enjoy.

Quit Smoking

If you smoke, seek help to quit. Smoking increases blood pressure and heart rate, and quitting smoking can improve overall heart health and lower blood pressure.

