Kuwait Urges Int'l Community, UNSC To Force Israeli Occupation To Stop Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah urged the international community and UN Security Council to force the Israeli occupation to immediately stop its military operations in Gaza Strip.

Addressing the Arab Summit in Manama, His Highness the Prime Minister strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' assault on Rafah which would have consequences on the civilians who lacked safe havens.

He called for providing international protection for the Palestinian people, swift delivery of humanitarian aid, stopping expansion of the war in the region, and underlined important role of UNRWA.

His Highness the Prime Minister rejected calls for forced displacement of the people of Gaza and thus having the neighboring countries to carry the humanitarian impacts which were in violation of principles of international humanitarian role. (more)

