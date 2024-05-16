               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian In Jerusalem


5/16/2024 5:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian in Jerusalem on Thursday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Wafa said the troops opened fire at pretext he intended to stab people on Salah Eddine Street. (pickup previous)
