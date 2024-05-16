Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian In Jerusalem

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian in Jerusalem on Thursday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. Wafa said the troops opened fire at pretext he intended to stab people on Salah Eddine Street. (pickup previous) nq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.