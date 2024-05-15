MSME Growth Conclave Organised By MSME Development Forum WB

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 15th May, 2024: MSME Development Forum, West Bengal a renowned platform that promotes the cause of the MSME sector in the state organised a MSME Growth Conclave at The Spring Club, Kolkata. The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest: Sri. Vivek Gupta, MLA and was organised by CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter. The Guest of Honour was Sri. Rajnish Goenka, Chairman of MSME Development Forum; Sri. P C Khurana, Zonal Head of Central Bank of India East & many other eminent personalities.



On this occasion, Sri. Vivek Gupta, MLA said, "I am elated to inaugurate The MSME Growth Conclave which aims to catalyse the next wave of growth opportunities, tackle challenges and foster knowledge exchange and networking to establish the groundwork for sustainable growth in Indian MSMEs and mentioned about West Bengal having the second highest number of MSMEs. He congratulated the Kolkata Chapter for inaugurating the MSME office in Salt Lake."



Speaking to the media, CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter said, "The conclave was held with an objective to showcase the talent and entrepreneurship of West Bengal in the very vital space of MSMEs. West Bengal houses very passionate MSMEs in the country and this program was held with the objective of disseminating the advantages that MSMEs have and the various schemes that the Government has for them."







On this occasion, Sri. Rajnish Goenka, Chairman of MSME Development Forum said, "This conclave provides a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, strategies, and success stories, fostering a collaborative environment that highlights the importance of MSMEs in achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth."On this occasion, Sri. P C Khurana, Zonal Head of Central Bank of India East said, "MSMEs, or micro, small, and medium enterprises, are vital for the economic growth and development of India. They provide employment opportunities, contribute to manufacturing and exports, and support innovation and entrepreneurship."







The MSME Growth Conclave had sessions on the pathways available for the MSME, including the Initial Public Offering route given by the stock exchanges that is the SME IPO route powered by GYR Capital Advisors. The MSME Growth Conclave was followed by the Book Launch on MSME Sector which is Co Authored by CS (Dr.) Adv. Mamta Binani, President of MSME Development Forum WB Chapter & CA Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman EIRC of ICAI. The program had multiple moderated panel sessions along with a fireside chat. Following the MSME Growth Conclave & Chat Session the announcement of a new office of MSME at Salt Lake was made & gratitude was extended to Sri Ashish Mittal, Director, Golden Tulip Hotel for his support.

