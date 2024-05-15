EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase

15.05.2024 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

High level of approval for all items on the agenda Dividend increase to EUR 1.15 per share resolved (previous year: EUR 1.00 per share)

Munich, 15 May 2024 – Wacker Neuson SE held its Annual General Meeting in Munich today in presence as in the previous year. In total, the registered shares amounted to 78.2 percent of the company's capital stock (2022: 82.4 percent). All resolutions were passed as proposed.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR 1.15 per eligible share after the successful fiscal year 2023. In addition to the dividend resolution, the annually recurring voting items of the formal approval of the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the approval of the remuneration report also received the necessary majorities. In addition, two amendments to the Articles of Incorporation were approved by a majority. These related to the details for the entry in the share register and the chairmanship of the Annual General Meeting.

„In the past financial year, we were once again able to significantly increase our earnings and want our shareholders to participate in this. We focus on continuous and attractive shareholder remuneration and regularly distribute 40 to 60 percent of earnings per share. The dividend approved today corresponds to a payout ratio of 42.1 percent based on the previous year's earnings per share and a dividend yield of 6.3 percent based on the 2023 year-end closing price," explains the CEO Dr. Karl Tragl.

Details of the voting results at today's Annual General Meeting will be made available later today at

About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 6,600 people worldwide. In fiscal 2023, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 2.7 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.

