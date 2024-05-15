Original-Research: Cenit AG (Von GBC AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Cenit AG - from GBC AGClassification of GBC AG to Cenit AGCompany Name: Cenit AGISIN: DE0005407100Reason for the research: Research CommentRecommendation: BUYTarget price: 20.55 EURTarget price on sight of: 31.12.2024Last rating change: Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel GoldmannQ1 2024: Strong start to the current financial year; forecast confirmed;price target and rating confirmed CENIT AG has made a good start to the current fiscal year. With sales of €50.55 million (previous year: € 43.42 million), the previous year's figurewas significantly exceeded by 16.4%. Even though inorganic effectscontributed to this increase, we assume that a significant part of thesales growth is also of organic origin. The companies acquired in the pastfinancial year 2023 (mip, PI, ABC and CCE) were not yet or only partiallyincluded in the first quarter of the previous year. According to ourcalculations, the inorganic effect should amount to around € 4.0 million, CENIT AG thus achieved organic sales growth of € 3.13 million or7.2%. For the second time in a row, a new sales record was achieved on thebasis of the first quarter. Based on the significant increase in sales, CENIT AG also reported asignificant improvement in EBIT to € 0.69 million (previous year: € 0.01million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 2.4% (previous year:0.0%). CENIT AG generated earnings after taxes of € 0.03 million (previousyear: € -0.07 million) despite a significant increase in financialexpenses. Particularly noteworthy is the strong increase in operating cash flow to €12.54 million (previous year: € 8.69 million), which contributed to anincrease in total cash flow to € 9.32 million (previous year: € 4.72million). In addition to the increase in operating earnings, the operatingcash flow benefited from a significant decrease in working capital,primarily due to a sharp rise in contract liabilities. This includespayments received for services still to be rendered in the course of thefinancial year. Cash flow should therefore 'normalise' again over thecourse of the year. As expected, CENIT's management has confirmed its guidance with thepublication of the Q1 figures. Sales of € 195 to € 202 million and EBIT of€ 11.7 to € 12.2 million are still expected. In terms of sales, the firstquarter is fully in line with the guidance with sales of € 50.55 million, the generally higher contribution to sales in the second half ofthe year must be taken into account here, meaning that the confirmedguidance can be categorised as conservative. The distribution of earningsalso follows the seasonal distribution of sales, meaning that EBIT isexpected to rise in the following quarters, particularly towards the end ofthe year. In this respect, Q1 EBIT is still of little significance for thedevelopment of the year as a whole. In view of the fact that Q1 was in line with expectations and the confirmedguidance, we are sticking to our forecasts. As before, our estimates do notinclude any inorganic effects, which nevertheless remain an integral partof our corporate planning. In order to achieve the 'CENIT 2025' plan, weanticipate two to three acquisitions per year, which should contributearound € 40 to € 50 million to sales. By the beginning of 2025, the annualsales level should thus be increased to between € 240 million and € 250million. The company has cash and cash equivalents totalling € 33.62million and therefore sufficient financial scope to implement its inorganicgrowth strategy. In light of our unchanged forecasts and the unchanged valuation model, weare leaving our price target unchanged at € 20.55. The rating remains BUY. You can download the research here:Contact for questions++++++++++++++++Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The company analysed above has the following potential conflict of interest: (5a,6a,7,11); A catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at:+++++++++++++++Date and time of completion of the study: 15/05/24 (12:24 pm)Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 15/05/24 (2:00 pm)-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN15052024004691010666ID1108217665