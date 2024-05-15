Flushing Bank Employees Volunteer At Island Harvest Stamp Out Hunger 2024 Event

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that several of its employees volunteered on May 13 at the Island Harvest Stamp Out Hunger 2024 event held at the Island Harvest warehouse in Hauppauge.

John R. Buran, President and CEO stated, "As a community bank, we recognize the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. Our employee volunteer program, Flushing Bank Serves,provides our employees with an opportunity to volunteer their time to community organizations such as Island Harvest. Food insecurity is a growing problem on Long Island, and we are proud to support Island Harvest in their mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island."

About National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger®Food Drive

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a charitable initiative conducted by the United States Postal Service, National Rural Letter Carriers' Association & National Association of Letter Carriers in the United States to make significant donations of food to organizations serving needy persons.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Flushing Bank

718-961-5400

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation

