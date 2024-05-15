EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Elmos: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.85 Euro per share

15.05.2024 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Large majority for all items on the agenda Dortmund, May 15, 2024: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, over 85% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 0.85 Euro per share for fiscal year 2023, 13.3% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 21, 2024. In his presentation on fiscal year 2023, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, highlighted not only the positive financial performance with new records but also important milestones in the structural development of the Elmos Group. In addition, Dr. Schneider explained that the innovative microelectronics developed by Elmos make a significant contribution to improving people's lives and protecting our environment. He highlighted that Elmos, as a leading supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors, is well positioned to participate sustainably in the structural growth of the automotive semiconductor market due to the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in the vehicle. Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 and confirmed the guidance for the current year. Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations & ESG

Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI. Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

15.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575 Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005677108 WKN: 567710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1904157



End of News EQS News Service