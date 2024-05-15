Amazon India Global Business Accelerator Program For Indian Start-Ups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 15 (KNN) Amazon India has unveiled the fourth season of its global business accelerator program, Propel, aimed at empowering Indian start-ups in the consumer products space to expand their reach worldwide through e-commerce exports.

The 'Propel S4' initiative will extend dedicated support to up to 50 emerging Indian brands and start-ups, facilitating their launch in international markets and assisting them in building global brands from India.

The participating start-ups stand to gain substantial rewards worth over USD 1.5 million, including AWS Activate credits, six months of complimentary logistics and account management support, and a combined USD 100,000 grant from Amazon for the top three winners.

Additionally, Amazon will connect these start-ups with Indian revenue-based-financing firms like Klub, Velocity, and GetVantage, who will offer curated financing solutions to help them scale their businesses.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade, Amazon India, emphasised the program's significance, stating, "The Season 4 is bigger and better, with an expanded range of benefits and support to help up to 50 start-ups from India launch in global markets this year.”

He further added,“This programme is a key part of our commitment to enable USD 20 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025."

Propel S4 brings together various stakeholders, including venture capital partners, revenue-based financing partners, cross-border logistics and payments players, and Amazon leaders.

These entities will provide Indian start-ups with the necessary guidance, mentorship, and resources to build global brands.

Wakankar further emphasised the program's hands-on approach, stating, "This is an on-ground and hands-on experience programme with tools and technology provided by Amazon.”

He highlighted,“The coaching is provided by Amazon account managers using the company's cross-border logistics programme. We want Amazon tools to be accessible to not just established brands but the smallest of the start-ups as well."

