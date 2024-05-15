D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Financial Results For Q1 2024 And Participation In Needham Technology, Media, And Consumer Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



D-Wave recently released the company's financial results for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024, along with updates and recent achievements, including advancing quantum computing technology with the introduction of D-Wave's fast-anneal feature and yielding of 4800+ qubit processors for its upcoming Advantage2(TM) system

Fast-anneal is designed to accelerate quantum computations, minimizing the effects of external disturbances such as thermal fluctuations and noise, which are common barriers in quantum computing environments D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz is scheduled for a fireside chat on May 16, 2024, during the Needham Technology, Media, and Consumer Conference to discuss these latest advancements, strategic direction, and the measurable outcomes that quantum computing is delivering today

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, recently released the company's financial results for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024, showing YOY growth in revenue, bookings, gross profit and cash. Dr. Baratz said the company's positive first quarter numbers reflect growing customer demand for quantum and hybrid quantum solutions that can drive measurable impact today ( ).“Coupled with the significant technical milestones we've achieved with the Advantage2 prototype, we believe our progress leading the commercialization of quantum is evident.”

During the earnings conference call, D-Wave also discussed recent technical highlights and its advancements of quantum computing technology, most notably the introduction of the fast-anneal feature. This innovation is designed to accelerate quantum computations, minimizing the effects of...

