Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc.'S (NASDAQ: ADTX) Merger Target Expects 'Fourth Consecutive Year Of Net Sales Growth'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) recently provided Evofem Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) $1 million in consideration for reinstating and amending the merger agreement, as amended, between the companies. Aditxt agreed to invest an additional $2.5 million in Evofem by July 1, and the companies are working to close the contemplated transaction in the second half of 2024. Evofem Biosciences today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024.“We expect 2024 will be our fourth consecutive year of net sales growth, driven in part by continued execution of our market access strategy with payer wins and successful rebate reductions,” said Evofem's CEO Saundra Pelletier.“We also expect lift from increasing use of Phexxi for supplemental contraception among women of reproductive age who take oral birth control pills in conjunction with GLP-1 agonists like Mounjaro and Zepbound. These drugs may make oral contraceptives less effective at certain points in the dosing schedule – specifically for four weeks after initiation and for another four weeks after each dose escalation. Adding a hormone-free, woman-controlled contraceptive like Phexxi is a logical choice for these patients for additional protection against unintended pregnancy during these times.”

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is focused on discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's diverse portfolio includes Adimune(TM), developing a new class of therapeutics designed to retrain the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectious diseases; and Pearsanta(TM), offering timely, convenient and high-quality personalized lab testing anytime and anywhere, backed by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited monitoring center. For more information, visit the company's website at .

