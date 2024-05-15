Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Meridianbet Announces Expansion Of Global Political Betting Offer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company, along with Meridianbet, part of the Golden Matrix Group and a prominent global sports betting and iGaming operator, offer extensive political betting options amid significant regulatory developments in the United States. According to an announcement released by Meridianbet, the company has more than 15 years of experience in political betting and is committed to setting industry benchmarks with its innovative offerings and extensive market reach. The announcement noted that Meridianbet has been offering bets on the outcomes of political elections in a wide range of markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and countries of southeast Europe; those bets have offered an extensive range of odds, between 500 and 1,000 different options per political event. The company noted that its current focus is on U.S. elections, where it offers hundreds of betting options, including placing bets on the new president's name, the winning party, election results by state and the popular vote winner and more. Meridianbet provides an array of betting options, including prematch sporting events, and live betting opportunities. The company's standout feature is the Empty Bet, which is available to players worldwide and allows customers to submit their own unique wager ideas that meet legal, ethical, and industry standards.“Amid the latest news from the USA, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ('CFTC') has moved to ban event contracts tied to political outcomes to avoid putting the futures exchange 'in the role of an election cop' ahead of a crucial election in November, Meridianbet continues to solidify its unique market position,” stated the company in the press release.“Meridianbet offers political betting within the broader framework of Empty Bets, offering a level of customization and engagement that is unparalleled in the industry. This feature distinguishes Meridianbet from other betting platforms and provides bettors with a unique and engaging experience.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of Meridianbet. Founded in 2001, the Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The group's successful business model is underpinned by the use of proprietary technology and a scalable system allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and an omnichannel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at



