Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT), Launch 33 Announce Plans To Expand Into LA-Based 7-Eleven Locations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and dietary supplement company, has announced that its flagship product, Safety Shot, will be available in 50 targeted 7-Elevens in Los Angeles beginning in June. According to the announcement, the product, which is the world's first rapid alcohol reducer by supporting its metabolism, aligns with 7-Eleven's beer and alcohol shopper. The introduction to the 50 locations will be the beginning of an eventual scale-up strategy that will include the 300-plus 7-Eleven locations across Southern California and will lead into a national launch. For the expansion, Safety Shot is working with Launch 33 Brands Distributing, its LA sales, marketing and distribution partner that was founded by Dan Courtney. Launch 33 will implement the selling, shelf placements, display execution, promotional marketing, 7-Eleven team trainings and ongoing targeted onsite consumer sampling events.“We are excited to partner, launch and bring Safety Shot to 7-Eleven in Los Angeles,” said Safety Shot chief growth officer Josh Wagner in the press release.“Dan Courtney's expertise and Launch 33 Brands experience and market knowledge will drive trial, adoption and ongoing volume per outlet in Los Angeles.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while also boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at

DrinkSafetyShot

and

and Amazon. The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars throughout 2024.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at

