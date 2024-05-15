Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Shows Strong Market Performance In Past 3 Months

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Remarkable gain of 62.1% over the last 12 weeks, indicating strong market momentum

H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $15, reflecting a bullish outlook Strong financial health with a current ratio of 1.37 and a low debt ratio of 0.064, showcasing a robust balance sheet

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

has been catching the attention of investors and analysts alike, demonstrating a robust performance in the stock market. With a significant uptick in its share price over the last 12 weeks, MUX has shown a remarkable gain of 62.1%. This trend of sustained positive momentum over time is a key indicator of the stock's potential for continued growth, making it an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on price strength.

The company's trading position at 84.2% of its 52-week high-low range puts the stock in range of a breakout. It's worth keeping in mind that H.C. Wainwright recently increased its price target to $15, up from $13. This adjustment, as reported by TheFly, reflects a bullish outlook on MUX, with the price at...

