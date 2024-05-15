Sheraton Grand Doha Announces Persian Night

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sheraton Grand Doha, renowned for its culinary diversity, has invited guests to experience the rich tapestry of Persian cuisine with the introduction of Persian Night at Al Hubara Restaurant every Friday from 7pm to 11.30pm. Led by Chef Mohsen Ariyaelasl, the menu features a selection of traditional Persian dishes such as Soup-e Morgh, Shirazi salad, Borani Esfenaj, vegetable Kashke Bademjan, mixed grills with Kabob Koobideh and Koobideh Morgh, Khoresh-e Ghormeh, Ghalieh Mahi and desserts.

