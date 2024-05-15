Minister Of Environment Meets Chairman Of Mitsubishi Research Institute

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met Wednesday with Chairman of Mitsubishi Research Institute Takashi Morisaki, and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of his participation in the 4th Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the most important scientific research in the field of preserving the environment and achieving sustainable development. They also discussed the role of scientific research in confronting the impact of climate change.

