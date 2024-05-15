QMD Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Thursday will be hot with slight dust at places daytime and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be slight dust and scattered clouds with chance of scattered rain, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at times.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to easterly 08 to 18 knot gusting to 26 knot at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be easterly to southeasterly 08 to 18 knot gusting to 24 knot at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet. Offshore will be 3 to 5 feet rises to 08 feet at times.

