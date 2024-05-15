Amir Visits 33Rd Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited on Wednesday morning the 33rd Doha International Book Fair, held at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), under the theme "Knowledge Builds Civilizations."

During his tour, HH the Amir listened to an explanation about the most prominent publishing houses participating in the Fair from the State of Qatar and from brotherly and friendly countries, and their new releases. His Highness also visited several participating pavilions, notably the pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman, the guest of honor of this edition.

HH the Amir was briefed on the Fair's contributions to stimulating cultural activity locally and regionally. His Highness engaged in conversations with officials and participants about the developments in publishing and culture, as well as the efforts made to promote a culture of reading among various age groups.

His Highness was also briefed on the activities of the 'Doha Children' which offers workshops and activities for children, and booths from children's book publishers.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the tour by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

