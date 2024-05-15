Amir To Chair Qatar's Delegation To Arab Summit In Bahrain On Thursday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will head the State of Qatar's participating delegation in the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, which will be held Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HH the Amir will be accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

