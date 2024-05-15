From Bangalore To Bellevue: AMD Celebrates Earth Day Globally

(MENAFN- 3BL) When called upon to take action in support of our planet this Earth Day , AMDers across the world rose to the occasion. Led by AMD Community Affairs Volunteer Liaisons and Go Green Employee Resource Groups (ERG), AMD teams across 27 global sites planned events throughout April and May to conserve the environment and spread awareness on issues impacting environmental sustainability.

While events will continue throughout the end of the month, so far more than 1,450 AMDers have volunteered their time through company-sponsored activities.

In North America, AMDers signed up to receive a plant or tree sapling from nonprofit partner Neighborhood Forest . As a result, AMD donated an additional 1,250 plants and tree saplings to give to children free of charge through Neighborhood Forest's annual Earth Day educational programming. In India, our Bangalore and Hyderabad sites collected used items for MI Secunderabad, an NGO that runs a recycling unit and employs women from urban slums. Staff donated over 1,700 lbs. of clothes, books, and toys.

Throughout Europe, teams in Cambridge, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Iasi, hosted volunteer days to care for community spaces by removing invasive species, weeding, improving trails and paths, and planting trees.

The Penang team aims to reduce the use of single plastics by hosting an educational event later this month and will distribute and decorate reusable tote bags.

In Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Singapore, sites offered events that turned dead lightbulbs into moss plants, created miniature fern landscapes while learning about issues affecting tropical rainforests, and offered a tour of the Waste to Energy Incineration plant to learn how to reduce solid waste.

“Earth Day isn't just a day; it's a commitment to our planet's future," said Alexandra Bertaccini, AMD Go Green ERG Chair.“We come together as a force for environmental stewardship, embodying our belief that every action, no matter how small, contributes to a greener, brighter tomorrow."

With more than 35 Earth Day activities held globally, there are too many to list, but the impact has been tremendous and the enthusiasm to care for our planet continues.

For more information on community involvement at AMD, please visit: