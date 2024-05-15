Delmarva Power Marks Arbor Day With 150 Tree Planting Event

( MENAFN - 3BL) We were proud to support Arbor Day celebrations in Ocean City, MD, with an event at Ocean City Elementary School, where students joined Mayor Meehan and the City Council in planting trees as part of the Ocean City Beautification Committee's TreeMendous Program. We provided 150 Rosebud Trees as part of our commitment to energy savings, environmental sustainability, and beautifying the communities we serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.