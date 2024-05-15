Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta To Be Launched Soon, Here Are Top 10 Expected Features

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, began, the tech giant released a slew of enhancements based on its Gemini AI, highlighting the creativity bubbling within its DeepMind Labs. Despite the enthusiasm around Gemini, which featured the launch of features such as Google Search integration, Gemini 1.5 Pro, and the Gemini app, Google chose to delay the announcement of Android 15 until a later date. Instead, the presentation focused on the seamless integration of AI across many Google platforms.

While fans waited for news on Android 15, Google opted to focus on AI breakthroughs, revealing upgrades to the Gemini personal assistant app and the hopeful trajectory of Gemini Nano, which has expanded on-device capabilities. Although Android was not the focus of the presentation, Google had already begun the Android 15 journey with the Developer Preview programme in February, followed by the release of the first beta in March. However, the full extent of Android 15's features will only be revealed with its official launch, scheduled for today.

1. Edge-to-edge app experience:

Android 15 removes the bottom black bar in applications, maximising screen real estate for a better viewing experience. App developers will need to upgrade their apps to properly utilise this functionality.

2. Speedier NFC transactions : The updated OS improves Near Field Communication (NFC) processing, resulting in speedier and more reliable transactions for users.

3. Precise screen sharing : Android 15 now allows users to share select app windows rather than the full screen, a feature formerly reserved for Pixel smartphones.

4. Improved connectivity : Google is expanding support for satellite networks, allowing apps to use satellite connections in areas with inadequate traditional network coverage.

5.

High-quality webcams (unique to Pixel devices) : Android 15 will include a specific high-quality camera mode, which promises increased video conferencing capabilities.

6. Braille display accessibility : Android 15 natively supports Braille displays via the HID standard, both wired and wireless, catering to visually challenged people and boosting accessibility.

7. I mproved camera controls: With Android 15, users now have more control over camera settings including low-light performance and flash strength, allowing for better photo customisation.

8. Privacy protection: Android 15 has the "Sensitive Notifications" feature, which prevents unauthorised apps from accessing sensitive information included in notifications.

9. Simplified Bluetooth management : With Android 15, the process of connecting and disconnecting Bluetooth devices is streamlined via a new popup dialogue, improving the user experience.

10.

App archiving : Android 15 has an app archiving function that automatically saves unwanted programmes, saving up crucial storage space on smartphones.

