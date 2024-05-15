BREAKING: Slovakia's Prime Minster Robert Fico Shot And Injured; WATCH First Moments After Incident

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident and has been hospitalised, news agency Associated Press reported. The event occurred in Handlova, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, as reported by TA3 news television station.

The shooter attacked Fico in front of the local House of Culture when he was meeting his supporters.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova condemned the incident, calling it“a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.



“I'm shocked,” Caputova said.“I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”



