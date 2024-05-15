TN: Panchayat President Arrested For Taking Bribe From Contractor

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 15 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested the president of Manjakuli panchayat in Cuddalore district of the state for accepting bribe from a contractor.

DVAC in a statement on Wednesday said that S. Sarguranathan, President of Manjakuli panchayat, was arrested based on a complaint filed by P. Santosh, a contractor.

Santosh, according to DVAC had complained to them that the panchayat president demanded a commission of Rs 30,000 in a rainwater harvesting and drinking water supply contract for the panchayat.

Based on the complaint, DVAC laid a trap and a team of DVAC sleuths led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police, N. Devanathan arrested Sarguranathan when he was accepting the bribe.

The team also conducted searches at the residence of the panchayat president in Manjakuli and seized incriminating documents.

Sarguranathan was presented in a court that remanded him to judicial custody.