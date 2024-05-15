Char Dham Yatra: Fake News Or Defamatory Videos To Face Legal Action, Says Uttarakhand Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting of officials and area in-charges and reviewed the arrangements for smooth vehicular traffic on the yatra route.

She also directed officials to plug the gaps and not refrain from taking strict measures for ensuring smooth and hassle-free yatra for the pilgrims.

Legal action against those spreading fake news or videos to defame the Char Yatra was another crucial decision at the high-level meet.

The officials have been directed to lodge FIR if anyone is found spreading fake pictures or videos.

This apparently comes in light of the heavy rush of devotees for the Char Dham Yatra this year, which is seemingly enormous as compared to previous years.

Instructions have been issued to stop and send back unregistered buses and vehicles.

The Chief Secretary directed the Transport Department to hold a meeting with the tour operators on the issue of vehicles without registration, without trip card or post-dated registration.

Vehicles without registration will be identified at the check points established at various places and appropriate action will be taken.

The officials have also been instructed to take due action on any complaint of any devotee received on their mobile.

Officials have been asked to keep their mobile phones on 'switch on' mode for 24 hours and record all the complaints related to Yatra.

Rishikesh Municipal Corporation has been asked to ensure satisfactory arrangements for food, drinking water, toilets on the Yatra route and also arrange the best possible facilities for the pilgrims, including the LIVE telecast of dhams.

According to the state government's health secretary, 184 doctors have been deployed on the Yatra route this time, out of which 44 are specialists.

The Health Department is providing all facilities to the pilgrims, from health checkups to other facilities.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) related to the Yatra has also been issued in a total of 11 languages.