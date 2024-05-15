Haiti’S Airport Reopens Amid Heightened Security

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Port-au-Prince Airport reopened after being closed for over two months due to a violent attack by armed groups on March 5th.



Haiti's National Police (PNH) announced the resumption of commercial flights. The reopening included a cargo flight and two Sunrise commercial flights.



Enhanced security measures enabled this move. Local authorities collaborated with the United States to ensure safety.



The airport's reopening marks a step toward normalization in Haiti's profound crisis. U.S. military aircraft have monitored the runway.



They prepare to deploy a multinational force on May 26th. This deployment aims to stabilize the region. However, it faces opposition.







The "Vivre Ensemble" coalition, led by ex-police officer Jimmy Cherisier, mobilized protests. Known as Barbecue, Cherisier opposes foreign military presence.



Reports on social media indicate gang leaders are coercing their members. They want to confront the incoming forces.



Haiti's political landscape remains volatile. Ongoing violence and instability led to significant changes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned.



A transitional council formed to organize presidential elections by February 7, 2026. The elections in 2016 ended with Jovenel Moise's victory.



His assassination in 2021 deepened the nation's turmoil. The airport's reopening restores vital connectivity.



It represents a crucial lifeline for Haiti , Latin America's poorest nation. The reopening underscores the need for durable peace and stability.



This is essential for fostering economic and social development. As international and local forces converge, the global community watches closely.



They hope for a peaceful resolution. This could pave the way for Haiti's recovery. Democratic progress remains a priority.







