Brazil's state-owned oil company will now have an experienced engineer at its helm. Chambriard brings extensive experience in the oil and gas sector.



She previously served as General Director of Brazil's National Agency of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) from 2012 to 2016.



Former President Dilma Rousseff appointed her to this role. Chambriard began her career at Petrobras in 1980.



She specialized in Reservoir and Production Engineering. In 2001, she left Petrobras to join ANP.







There, she held various roles, including Director and Advisor. Her engineering background stems from her education at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.



She also earned her Master's degree there. In recent years, Chambriard has worked as an oil and gas consultant.



She served as Director of Fiscal Advisory for the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro and also joined Lula's transition team.



Chambriard competed for the Petrobras CEO position against Jean Paul Prates.



During the Bolsonaro administration, Chambriard criticized frequent changes in Petrobras' leadership.



She described it as detrimental to the company and its shareholders and highlighted the risks posed by the government's unpredictable actions.

Magda Chambriard's Journey to Leading Petrobras

Chambriard's appointment aligns with Petrobras' legal requirements and governance standards. Her extensive sector experience supports this.



She advocates for increased refining capacity to reduce dependency on diesel imports. Additionally, she supports the exploration of the Amazon River basin.



Chambriard opposes including oil in Brazil's proposed "sin tax." She also argues against removing incentives for oil exploration.



Petrobras' recent strategic shifts, influenced by Lula's administration, focus on renewable energy.



They also emphasize regional economic development and increased refining capacity. These changes aim to stabilize and grow Brazil's energy sector.



Chambriard's role will be crucial in navigating these transitions. Ensuring Petrobras adapts to the evolving energy landscape will be her primary challenge.



Her leadership could significantly impact Brazil's economic stability. It could also enhance Brazil's energy independence in the coming years.

