Viral Video: Woman Kisses King Cobra On Head, Netizens Say She's 'Out Of Her Mind'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The internet is shocked by a recent viral video in which a woman can be seen comfortably sitting with a dangerous-looking King Cobra snake and even kissing the reptile on its head. The video, which is doing rounds on the internet, drew a sharp response from the internet, with people calling it bizarre the video, a woman can be seen playing with a King Cobra, touching it and then bending to kiss it on the forehead. Moreover, the woman also puts her cheek in front of King Cobra's mouth, which indicated that she is expecting a kiss in return's the viral videoThe King Cobra, a venomous snake found in various regions worldwide, is known for its distinctive hood and potent venom. When threatened, they raise their bodies and spread their hoods as a defensive display. Their venom contains potent neurotoxins, used primarily for subduing prey video is shared on Instagram by a handle named Aulia Khairunisa, who has a lot of videos with different animals. The woman is a wildlife enthusiast and has over 80,000 subscribers on YouTube. She posts videos related to the treatment of injured animals, their rescue and other activities related to their welfare.

The internet was shocked by the video, with users Aulia to exercise caution and pointing out that snakes have a very unpredictable behaviour.“stop before your life treats you. he is an animal to be made a friend. there's a lot of history that snake king died because of his own snake,” one user said.“it's very stupid idea to kiss a cobra,” another user said.

“Is this girl out of her mind? It's a risk,” a third user said.

The video of generated some support and some people praised her work and termed her brave for getting so close to dangerous animals.“So brave. May you have a long life,” one user said.“This is amazing ! I'm so jealous lol I wanna meet a king cobra,” another user said.



