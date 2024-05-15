Endodontic Devices Market Trends & Insights Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Endodontics is the study (practice) of the fundamental and clinical sciences of the healthy dental pulp and the etiology, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of associated diseases, injuries, and disorders of the periradicular tissues. In clinical practice, endodontics involves retaining all or a portion of the tooth pulp when it is healthy or removing it entirely when it is irreparably injured. This comprises the pulpal tissue of irreversibly inflamed and diseased teeth.

Endodontic treatment employs endodontic instruments to clear and shape the root canals. They are also used to remove debris and bacteria from the canal walls. These may include reamers, handpieces, drills, ultrasonic instruments, and irrigators. The most prevalent endodontic instruments are hand files, reamers, and rotary instruments. They are employed to remove debris and bacteria from the root canal and to reshape it to its optimal size and shape.

Market Dynamics

Increased Prevalence of Dental Decay/Infections Drives the Global Market

Even though oral health is improving in the United Kingdom, 24.7% of children aged five and older still have tooth erosion, with an average of three to four teeth affected. The costly remedy for poor dental health places a significant financial burden on the national government. For instance, the UK NHS spends USD 4.45 billion annually on primary and secondary dental services. An increase in untreated tooth decay, a lack of good oral hygiene and regular dental checkups, and reduced fluoridation in water supplies or use of a fluoride dentifrice are some of the main factors driving the market for endodontic devices.

Additionally, the interaction of microorganisms with tooth enamel causes dental caries, a recurrent and widespread oral health issue. According to the 2017 World Burden of Disease Survey, 3.5 billion individuals are expected to have oral disorders, with caries of permanent teeth being the most prevalent problem. Therefore, the rising prevalence of caries is anticipated to boost the endodontic devices market during the forecast period.

Rising Dental Tourism Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to the Indian Dental Association (IDA), greater than 14% of the medical tourism industry comprises dental tourism. In India, the market growth factors are shorter patient wait times, cheaper treatment costs, skilled dental practitioners, cutting-edge technology, tourism destinations, and high-quality lodging. Moreover, tourists from over 40 countries can obtain visas upon arrival, making India a popular destination. This increase in dental tourism in developing nations is anticipated to offer enormous opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global endodontic devices market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The dominance of the North American endodontic devices market can be attributed to an increasing population, an increase in the number of dental professionals and clinics, a rise in R&D activities, and a preference for root canal procedures over dental implants. In addition, the development of novel ultrasound sources can assist in regulating the frequency and amplitude of vibration in all types of tips. Kerr Corporation, for instance, produces ultrasonic tips, diamond-coated microsurgical tips, and a variety of specialty tips.

Additionally, the United States controls the regional market. The growth of the U.S. market can be attributed to innovations in endodontic devices, an increase in local manufacturers, and the introduction of new apparatus by existing manufacturers. The introduction of comprehensive endodontic systems has made the endodontics procedure safer, more predictable, and simpler, resulting in patient compliance and allowing for market growth. For instance, Ultradent Products, Inc. announced its partnership with American Orthodontics in February 2021. American Orthodontics is expected to distribute Opal Orthodontics-branded products to orthodontists in the United States.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. An increase in endodontic procedures and dental care expenditures are the primary growth drivers for the market. In Europe, the number of patients seeking dental care has increased in recent years. Dentsply Sirona has a long-standing presence in the European market, especially in Germany, Sweden, France, and the United Kingdom. The region has the highest dental product sales for the corporation, accounting for approximately 40% of total sales. In addition, European nations are highly developed and receptive to modern aesthetic surgery and patient care technologies. Access to such health facilities, the availability of experienced practitioners, key regional actors, and a high disposable income contribute to the region's revenue growth.

Key Highlights



The global endodontic devices market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.043% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global endodontic devices market is bifurcated into instruments and consumables.

The instruments segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.81% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global endodontic devices market is segmented by dental hospitals, dental academic and research institutes, and dental clinics.

The dental hospital segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global endodontic devices market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global endodontic devices market players are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, FKG Dentaire, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodont, Ultradent Products, COLTENE, Micro-Mega, Brasseler Holdings LLC, and DiaDent Group International.

Market News



In March 2023, Kerr introduced the elementsTM Connect cordless endodontic motor and the Apex Connect electronic apex locator. elementsTM Connect operates in standard rotary, reciprocation, and adaptive motions, allowing doctors to choose their preferable motion for root canal therapy.

In May 2023,J. MORITA USA, the global leader in Endodontics, introduced the Tri Auto ZX2+, an upgraded endodontic handpiece with an integrated apex locator. This cordless unit now supports reciprocation files, and its Optimum Glide Path 2 (OGP2) mode further improves safety and usability.



Global Endodontic Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type



Instruments

Consumables



By End-User



Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



