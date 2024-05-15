(MENAFN- Baystreet) WISA Surges on News

Boot Barn Slips on Quarterly Figures

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2024.

Net sales decreased 8.7% over the prior-year period to $388.5 million. Net sales decreased 2.2% when excluding $28.3 million of sales from the 14th week of the prior-year period. Same store sales decreased 5.9% compared to the prior-year period, cycling 55% same store sales growth on a 3-year stack basis. The 5.9% decrease in consolidated same store sales is comprised of a decrease in retail store same store sales of 5.7% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.6%.

Net income was $29.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $46.4 million, or $1.53 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the fourth quarter includes a non-cash charge of $2.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, related to the partial impairment of the Sheplers' trademark.

The Company opened 18 new stores, bringing its total store count to 400.

Said CEO Jim Conroy,“I am pleased with our fourth quarter performance and proud of the efforts of the entire Boot Barn team. We crossed the 400-store milestone prior to year-end and extended the Boot Barn brand to 45 states across the country. In the year, revenue showed modest growth despite experiencing a mid-single digit decline in consolidated same store sales and cycling a 53-week fiscal year. We also grew exclusive brand penetration by 370 basis points which contributed to merchandise margin expansion.”

