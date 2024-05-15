(MENAFN- Baystreet) WISA Surges on News

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 15, 2024

AMC Gulches on Meme Stock Collapse

AMC (NYSE:AMC) shares fell on Wednesday as the meme stock trading frenzy showed signs of fizzling.

The selloff in AMC shares came after the firm announced a debt-for-equity swap. AMC will issue 23.3 million shares in a debt-for-equity exchange for $163.9 million of bonds that mature in 2026. The firm also completed a $250-million stock sale on Monday.

The two meme stars both experienced jaw-dropping rallies and explosion in trading volumes at the start of the week, but this time retail interest seems to be much smaller and short lived. In terms of net retail trader inflows, it pales in comparison to the epic mania three years ago.

For example, GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC saw more than $15.8 million and $37.5 million, respectively, in net retail trader inflows on Monday, data from Vanda Research shows. But that is dwarfed by peak daily inflows of about $87.5 million for GameStop and $170 million for AMC seen in late January 2021.

The speculative run was reignited Monday by a rare social media update from“Roaring Kitty.” The man, whose legal name is Keith Gill, posted a picture on the X social media platform of a video gamer sitting forward on their chair - a meme used by gamers to indicate they are taking the game seriously.

AMC shares fell $1.16, or 17%, to $5.68.









