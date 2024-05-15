Pakistan Conducts Successful Launch Of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 15 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of Fatah-II guided rocket system with a range of 400 kilometers, said the military.

The launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures, the Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

"Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and maneuverable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defense system," said ISPR.

It further said that Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan's Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army's conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement. (end)

