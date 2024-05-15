               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Troops Strike Kherson City Center From Air, Casualties Reported


5/15/2024 10:14:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the central part of Kherson from the air, and it is known that there are victims.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson from the air,” he said.

According to Prokudin, there are preliminary reports of injuries among the citizens. He noted that details will be released later.

According to the Kherson City Military Administration, houses and cars were damaged as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson.

Read also: Kherson authorities show high-rise building damaged by Russian shellin

“At about 2:30 p.m., enemy aircraft attacked Kherson. In the central district, houses and cars were damaged, and at least one fire broke out,” the statement said.

As noted, there are injured - preliminary, five people. One injured person was hospitalized.

The information is being clarified.

As reported, the authorities showed the consequences of the Russian shelling of a high-rise building in Kherson.

UkrinForm

