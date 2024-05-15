Foreign Ministry Condoles Kenya Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Kenyan government and people over the flood victims that swept across the country during the current rainy season, claiming a number of lives and injuries, and displacing others.In a statement Wednesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufyan Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy with the friendly Republic of Kenya in this painful tragedy, expressing its deepest condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery and safety for the missing people.Qudah also announced that there are no Jordanian citizens among the victims or missing persons.