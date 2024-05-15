Huawei hosts cybersecurity roundtable at SAMENA leaders' summit 2024

(MENAFN) Huawei, a prominent technology company, recently convened a roundtable meeting on cybersecurity as part of the SAMENA Leaders' Summit 2024, an esteemed telecom industry event held in Dubai. Themed "Building Telecom Cyber Resilience to Protect Business in the Digital Era," the roundtable was organized in collaboration with the SAMENA Telecommunications Council and Saudi Telecom (STC), bringing together key stakeholders, including leading telecom operators and cybersecurity experts.



Mohammed Alosaimi, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Saudi Arabia, underscored Huawei's unwavering commitment to bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure. He emphasized Huawei's collaborative efforts with carriers and partners to fortify digital infrastructure globally, foster a thriving ecosystem, and unlock the potential of the digital realm securely.



Throughout the discussion, participants delved into crucial topics such as the significance of cyber resilience for forward-thinking telecom operators, the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements, particularly the integration of 5G and 5G-Advanced (5G-A) networks with cloud and AI capabilities, and the requisite measures needed to address these challenges effectively.



The SAMENA Leaders' Summit serves as a premier platform for leaders from service providers, regulatory authorities, policymakers, and other stakeholders across South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and beyond. This annual gathering facilitates constructive dialogue, addresses emerging challenges, and contributes to the advancement of the telecommunications sector, reflecting the dynamic and evolving landscape of the industry.

