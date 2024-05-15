Chinese innovators shine in display industry at San Jose exhibition

(MENAFN) Chinese companies showcased their prominence as key innovators in the display industry at a prominent exhibition held in San Jose, California, on Tuesday. The Display Week 2024, organized by the Society for Information Display (SID) based in California, is currently underway at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center until Friday. This esteemed event serves as a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies spanning a wide array of sectors, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), OLED, LCD, quantum dots, automobile technology, wearables, and digital signage, among others.



Notably, Chinese companies made a significant impact at the exhibition, with industry giants such as BOE Technology Group, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. participating in the event. BOE Technology Group, renowned as one of the world's largest manufacturers in the semiconductor display industry, presented an impressive array of advanced technologies and pioneering products, including glasses-free 3D displays, light field displays, and innovations in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR).



Furthermore, BOE Technology Group underscored its commitment to sustainability by establishing a dedicated "green and low-carbon zone" within its exhibition booth. This initiative serves as a testament to the company's leadership in promoting environmentally conscious practices across its manufacturing processes, product development, and supply chain operations.



Meanwhile, TCL CSOT highlighted its groundbreaking Inkjet Printing (IJP) OLED technology, showcasing significant advancements in image quality, power efficiency, and product longevity. These developments represent notable breakthroughs within the industry, further solidifying China's position as a global leader in display technology innovation.



The Display Week event holds considerable significance as a barometer for the global electronic display industry, which boasts an annual valuation of approximately 120 billion U.S. dollars. Drawing a diverse audience of over 7,000 scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business leaders from around the world, the exhibition serves as a vital platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas driving the future trajectory of the display industry on a global scale.

