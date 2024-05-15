China unveils major upgrades to Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility

(MENAFN) China has recently unveiled significant upgrades to the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility (SSRF), a pivotal scientific and technological infrastructure dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the microscopic realm. This upgrade is poised to catalyze the advancement of novel and high-quality productive forces.



The completion of the SSRF's upgrade project was marked by a successful national inspection and acceptance process held in Shanghai, located in China's eastern region, on Wednesday. This milestone signifies a significant leap forward in the facility's capabilities and scientific potential.



Originally commissioned on May 6, 2009, the SSRF stands as the first third-generation synchrotron light source in mainland China. Its distinctive design, reminiscent of a nautilus when viewed from above, conceals a cutting-edge facility capable of emitting light with a brightness exceeding that of ordinary X-rays by a trillionfold. Within the SSRF's experimental stations, a diverse array of samples is bathed in synchrotron light, while sophisticated scientific instruments meticulously record the intricate interactions between light and matter. This enables researchers to delve into the microscopic world, probing into the structural intricacies of viruses and unraveling the microscopic architecture and properties of various materials.



The ambitious upgrade project for the SSRF commenced in November 2016 and reached its culmination in July 2023. The endeavor encompasses the implementation of 16 state-of-the-art beamlines and experimental stations, complemented by auxiliary laboratories, user data centers, support systems, and associated facilities. Furthermore, an accelerator performance upgrade has been executed to enhance the facility's operational efficiency and scientific capabilities.



According to Tai Renzhong, Vice President of the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the comprehensive upgrades to the SSRF signify a significant stride forward in China's scientific and technological prowess. These advancements are poised to unlock new frontiers in research and innovation, positioning China at the forefront of global scientific endeavors.

