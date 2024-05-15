China’s Manzhouli railway port reports increased operational activity

(MENAFN) As of Wednesday, the Manzhouli railway port, which stands as China's largest land port, has witnessed a notable uptick in its operational activity, as reported by the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. Specifically, the port has facilitated a total of 1,724 China-Europe freight train journeys since the beginning of the year, marking a modest increase of 1.2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.



In terms of cargo throughput, the port has handled a total of 184,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since January 1st, reflecting a slight uptick of 0.8 percent compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. These figures underscore the port's continued significance as a crucial hub for facilitating trade and commerce between China and Europe.



The China-Europe freight trains that traverse through the Manzhouli port serve as vital conduits linking 60 cities across China with 13 foreign countries, including Russia, Poland, and Germany. These trains facilitate the transportation of a diverse range of goods, encompassing electrical products, groceries, and vehicles, among others. This extensive network underscores the port's pivotal role in facilitating international trade and fostering economic connectivity between China and its global partners.

