Amir To Head Qatar Delegation For Arab League Summit In Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani heads the delegation of the State of Qatar to participate in the 33rd session of League of Arab Council, which will be held tomorrow, Thursday, in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.