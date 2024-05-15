Bomb threats target 10 schools in India’s Kanpur

(MENAFN) Ten schools in Kanpur city, located in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting swift action from school administrations and law enforcement officials. In response, police deployed multiple bomb disposal squads to thoroughly search the premises. However, no suspicious items have been found thus far, leading authorities to believe the threats were likely a hoax.



This incident follows a recent spate of similar bomb threat emails targeting various institutions in the Indian capital, New Delhi. These threats extended to schools, hospitals, and even an airport, all warning of explosives purportedly placed within the premises to cause destruction.



Just a day prior to the Kanpur incident, several hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat calls, all of which were later determined to be unfounded. Similarly, on Sunday, Indira Gandhi International Airport and multiple hospitals in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats via email.



The recurrence of such threats has prompted widespread concern and heightened security measures. Earlier this month, over 100 schools in Delhi received similar threatening messages, sparking panic among students, parents, and school staff.



Authorities are actively investigating these incidents to identify the source of the threatening emails. Harish Chander, a senior police official in Kanpur, noted the similarities between the threats received in Kanpur and those reported in Delhi, Lucknow, and Noida. Efforts are underway to analyze these similarities and differences to aid in the investigation process and ensure the safety of the public.

