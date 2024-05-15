SSIF Continues To Expand Investment Projects- Kanakrieh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) CEO Dr. Izzaldeen Kanakrieh said the fund manages its investments "carefully and responsibly," and continues to achieve "outstanding" performance, to support the financial sustainability of Social Security Corporation (SSC) and strengthen the social protection system for future generations.During his meeting with Administrative Board of Yarmouk University Alumni Association, he said SSIF adopts a "long-term" mechanism to achieve a "positive" sustainable impact on the financial, institutional, environmental and social levels.The fund, whose assets exceeded JD15 billion, is making "remarkable" efforts to enhance its investments, primarily expansion and refurbishment of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Petra, he pointed out.Kanakrieh added that the project completion rate exceeded 90%, indicating that the hotel will open before end of this year and will provide more than 200 job opportunities.Additionally, he said the SSC-owned Karak Rest House was opened after signing a lease contract with Jordanian investors, adding that the project provided 100 job opportunities.