Jordan Condoles Indonesia Amidst Floods And Landslides

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday sent condolences to the government and people of Indonesia following floods and landslides that ravaged the Agam and Tanah Datar districts in western Sumatra, resulting deaths, injuries and displacement.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's "deep empathy" with Indonesia during this tragic ordeal, extending condolences to the bereaved families and swift recovery wishes to the injured. He expressed hope for the safe return of the missing.
Qudah said that no Jordanians were among the casualties or reported missing.
MENAFN15052024000117011021ID1108216625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.