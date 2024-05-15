Jordan Sees 17.3% Decline In Licensed Buildings Area

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- Licensed building areas in Jordan declined during the first quarter of 2024 at 1.870 million square meters compared to 2.262 million during the same period last year, marking a decrease of 17.3 percent.According to the monthly report of the Department of Statistics released on Wednesday, the number of building permits issued also decreased, totaling 5,081 compared to 6,075 permits, reflecting a decrease of 16.4 percent.Residential building permits experienced a notable decline, with licensed areas totaling 1.542 million square meters compared to 1.970 million square meters, marking a decrease of 21.7 percent.Non-residential building permits saw a modest increase, with licensed areas at 328,000 square meters compared to 292,000 square meters, reflecting a 12.3 percent rise.Residential building areas constituted the majority at 82.5 percent of the total licensed buildings, while non-residential areas accounted for the remaining 17.5 percent.The central region dominated with 67.6 percent of the total licensed building area, reflecting a slight increase of 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, the northern region's share decreased by 5.4 percent to 22.8 percent.The southern region witnessed an increase of 12.9 percent, reaching 9.6 percent of the total licensed building area in the Kingdom.