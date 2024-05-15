Israeli War On Gaza Kills 60 Palestinians In One Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 15 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza Wednesday reported five Israeli "massacres" in Gaza that killed 60 Palestinians and injured 80 in the last 24 hours.In its daily statistical report documenting casualties amidst the ongoing Israeli war on the embattled enclave, now spanning over 221 days, the Ministry added that many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads inaccessible to ambulances and civil defense crews.The toll of this Israeli onslaught now stands at 35,233 fatalities and 79,141 injuries since October 7th.