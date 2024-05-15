NCTE Launches Training Program For Industrial Machinery Maintenance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 15 (Petra) -- The National Company for Training and Employment (NCTE) rolled out a training initiative focusing on industrial machinery operation and maintenance entitled "Employment-Oriented in the Craft Qualification" program.According to a statement from the NCTE, the program, scheduled to commence in July, targets the qualification of young Jordanians and Syrians aged between 18 and 30.Upon completion of the training, participants will be awarded professional competency certificates from the NCTE and professional practice certificates issued by the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC).Program graduates will receive foundational vocational counseling training, English language proficiency and computer skills.The initiative aligns with NCTE's goal of enhancing job prospects and fostering professional growth for younger Jordanians. It is tailored to cater to the demands of key sectors in the national economy.The program focuses on plugging holes in various sectors of Aqaba, including industry, tourism, logistics and construction.NCTE had invited those interested to register for the program. Registration details can be found on the company's social media platforms or by directly contacting 00962790896027.The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.