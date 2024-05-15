Compressed Natural Gas Station To Open Friday, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh is set to open the primary station for receiving compressed natural gas from the Risha Gas Field this Friday.The project marks the Kingdom's first initiative to harness natural gas from the Risha field of the National Petroleum Company, facilitating its transportation via trucks and locomotives to consumers.With a primary objective to bolster national industries and economic sectors, the project promises substantial savings, with natural gas estimated to offer over 50 percent savings compared to diesel, 40 percent compared to liquefied gas and 20 percent compared to heavy fuel.The National Petroleum Company is slated to supply approximately 12 million cubic feet per day to the Jordan Liquefied Gas Company, with the latter's primary station boasting a capacity of 20 million cubic feet per day.The Jordan Liquefied Gas Company finalized agreements with the National Petroleum Company regarding gas supply quantities.The Jordan Liquefied Gas Company has commenced inking agreements with various industrial stakeholders and established a reception station in the Aqaba International Industrial City.