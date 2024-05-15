Senate Labor Committee, Solid II Officials Talk Gaza, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - The Senate Labor and Development Committee, headed by Issa Murad,on Wednesday met with a delegation from South Mediterranean Social Dialogue (SOLiD II).The delegation included heads of trade unions in the Mediterranean basin, representatives of Arab unions, European Trade Union Confederation: (ETUC), and the program director of the Executive Secretariat of Arab Trade Union Confederation (ATUC), Dr. Hind Benammar.Speaking at the meeting, Murad said the meeting went over Palestinian cause, the ongoing brutal war on Gaza, and emphasized role of social partners and their pivotal humanitarian efforts in supporting Gaza people, who are suffering genocide and violation of their human rights by the Israeli occupation.Discussions also emphasized support to His Majesty King Abdullah II's stances in all international forums to disseminate the message of peace and stop the war on Gaza, and praise the statement of International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) condemning Israel's atrocities in Gaza, Murad pointed out.According to Murad, talks sought to achieve social security, enhance dialogue, exchange expertise among social partners in the Mediterranean region and achieve partnership in issues of community safety and sustainable development.Murad stressed that the Senate took several legislative steps on labor issues aimed to provide a suitable work environment for all groups, promote sustainable development, move towards technical education, and strengthen the social security system by amending labor, social security, and social development laws.For her part, Dr. Benammar stressed Jordan's role in enhancing social security and its position as a "distinguished" partner in achieving SOLiD II program and its cooperation with Palestine, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and a number of European trade union representatives.Benammar indicated that the delegation is visiting Jordan to achieve joint cooperation and exchange expertise with Mediterranean countries and follow up on progress of SOLiD II program.