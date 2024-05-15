Michelin Guide debuts in Mexico with 2024 edition unveiling

(MENAFN) The Michelin Guide unveiled its 2024 edition for Mexico on Tuesday, marking its inaugural entry into the country's culinary landscape. The guide, which showcases the vibrant diversity of Mexican cuisine, selected 18 restaurants across various regions as Michelin-starred establishments, signaling a significant milestone in the international recognition of Mexican gastronomy.



Covering destinations such as Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Oaxaca, Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Nuevo Leon, the Michelin Guide of Mexico celebrates the rich tapestry of flavors and culinary traditions found throughout the country. From humble taco joints to sophisticated dining establishments, a total of 157 restaurant establishments earned a place on the Michelin Selection list, reflecting the breadth and depth of Mexico's culinary offerings.



Among the selected restaurants, 16 were awarded one Michelin star, while two restaurants in Mexico City achieved the distinction of two stars. Although Michelin three-star restaurants did not feature in this edition, the guide's recognition underscores Mexico's growing reputation as a culinary destination of note.



Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin guides, emphasized Mexico's allure for gourmets and travelers seeking exceptional culinary experiences. He praised the country's chefs for their skill in showcasing local culture through their gastronomic creations, reinforcing Mexico's position as a standout culinary destination on the global stage.



With its expansion into Mexico, the Michelin Guide now covers 24 regions across three continents, evaluating over 40,000 restaurants worldwide. This latest edition reflects Michelin's ongoing commitment to celebrating culinary excellence and guiding discerning diners to remarkable dining experiences around the world.

