First Nations Business Solutions To Showcase Innovative Health Solutions At National Tribal Health Care Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rapid City, SD, May 15, 2024 -- First Nations Business Solutions is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming National Tribal Health Care Conference, taking place from May 20-24 in Rapid City, South Dakota. At this pivotal event, First Nations Business Solutions will be demonstrating a range of cutting-edge health services tailored specifically for Indian Country, including the innovative Cardio-Metabolic Assessment Test (CMAT) device, mobile health services, comprehensive telemedicine bundles, and remote dialysis services.



"Our participation in the National Tribal Health Care Conference marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance health care services in Indian Country," said Randy Soulier, owner of First Nations Business Solutions and an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. "We are bringing solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also culturally aligned with the needs of tribal communities."



Key Highlights at the First Nations Business Solutions Booth:



- Cardio-Metabolic Assessment Test (CMAT): An innovative tool that provides critical insights into a patient's cardio-metabolic risk, autonomic nervous system status, and the potential impact of chronic conditions like diabetes and atherosclerosis. The CMAT is designed for early detection and effective monitoring, offering a non-invasive, 7-minute exam that can be administered by any staff member. This assessment combines several invasive blood tests while providing a holistic health and wellness report as part of the detailed results.



- Mobile Health Services: Addressing the rising healthcare needs with mobile units that bring on-site primary care clinics and health hubs directly to tribal communities. These services are designed to increase access to healthcare, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes by providing care where and when it's most needed.



- Telemedicine Bundles: Including a comprehensive set of services such as urgent care, men's and women's health, and behavioral health support. These bundles leverage telemedicine technology to provide high-quality care remotely, ensuring that tribal members can access specialized treatments quickly and conveniently.



- Remote Dialysis Services: Focused on managing Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and providing end-to-end support for patients, including early detection, personalized care plans, and home dialysis support. These services are designed to improve quality of life and health outcomes for CKD and ESKD patients within tribal communities vs need to travel for care.



"At First Nations Business Solutions, we understand the unique challenges faced by Indian Health Service providers and tribal health clinics," added Soulier. "Our goal is to equip them with the tools and technologies they need to deliver superior care. With solutions like CMAT and our telemedicine bundles, we are paving the way for more personalized, efficient, and effective healthcare in Indian Country."



The team at First Nations Business Solutions invites all attendees to visit their booth to learn more about these transformative health solutions and to discuss how these technologies can be integrated into their current health services to benefit their communities.



About First Nations Business Solutions:

First Nations Business Solutions is a Native American-owned business specializing in providing health and business solutions tailored for Indian Country. Led by Randy Soulier, with decades of experience in tribal economic development and business leadership, First Nations Business Solutions is dedicated to enhancing the health and prosperity of Tribal Nations through innovative and culturally aligned services.

Company :-First Nations Business Solutions

User :- Randy Soulier

Email :...

Phone :-7158921413