Tanzania’s foreign minister to embark on official trip to China

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday that Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, January Yusuf Makamba, is scheduled to embark on an official visit to China from May 16 to 20. The invitation for Makamba's visit was extended by Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs. This diplomatic engagement underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various fields.



During his visit, Minister Makamba is expected to engage in high-level discussions with Chinese officials, including Minister Wang Yi, aimed at deepening collaboration and exploring avenues for mutual development. The agenda of the visit is likely to encompass a wide range of topics, spanning political, economic, and strategic cooperation between Tanzania and China.



The forthcoming visit underscores the significance of the relationship between Tanzania and China, highlighting the importance of sustained dialogue and engagement at the highest levels of government. It provides an opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their commitment to enhancing cooperation and advancing shared interests in the East African region and beyond.



As Tanzania continues to strengthen its ties with China, this visit serves as a platform for advancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges. Through dialogue and collaboration, both nations aim to deepen their partnership and contribute to regional stability and prosperity in East Africa.

